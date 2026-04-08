MSU shows its spirit ahead of Spring Rodeo

BOZEMAN — Students at Montana State University got an unexpected glimpse of Western tradition this week as the MSU Rodeo Team rode horses through campus ahead of their upcoming spring rodeo.

The campus ride is part of a longstanding tradition for the team, bringing the spirit of rodeo beyond the arena and into the heart of campus. As they prepare for competition at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, athletes took time to showcase their skills — and Bobcat pride — in a setting few college rodeo teams experience.

“I think it’s just a cool experience,” Bird said. “I don't think any other colleges really get to do stuff like this.”

WATCH - MSU Rodeo Team rides through campus:

Horses on Campus: MSU Rodeo Team Showcases Spirit Ahead of Spring Rodeo

For many team members, including Sage, Jordan, Rachel, and Hailey, the ride is about more than tradition —it’s an opportunity to connect with the broader campus community.

With students lining walkways and stopping to watch, athletes said the support was both visible and meaningful.

“I think just getting this opportunity and having the people on campus just watch us and experience it is really cool,” said Hailey Burger.

“I just think that shows how much of a big deal rodeo is at MSU and that we are recognized a lot — it is really cool,” added Rachel Ward.

Athletes said the experience serves as a reminder of the support behind them heading into a busy competition weekend.

“It just shows that we have all of the support in the world,” Ward said.

“It is just a huge blessing being a part of this program,” said Jordan Lyles.

The MSU Spring Rodeo is set to begin Thursday and run through Sunday in Bozeman. You can watch it live on Scripps MTN Sports.