Motorcyclist dies in Meagher County crash

A Bozeman man died after crashing his motorcycle in Meagher County on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at around 3:17 p.m. near the community of Ringling.
The 55-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on US-89 when he crossed the center line and went off the road to the left near mile marker 40.
The MHP says the motorcycle hit a delineator, overturned, and rolled down a hill.
The man was thrown and sustained fatal injuries to his head and neck.
The report indicates that the man was not wearing a helmet, and speed and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.
No further details, including the man’s identity, have been released.
We will update you if we get more information.