Motorcyclist dies in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man from Birmingham, Alabama, died after a crash that happened in Glacier County on Saturday, August 9, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Just before 4 p.m., the 62-year-old man was driving a BMW motorcycle along US Highway 2 in East Glacier Park near the intersection with Montana Avenue.

For some reason, the motorcycle overturned and slide across the westbound lane.

The man and the motorcycle were found found on the sidewalk.

He was taken to a medical facility in Browning where he later died due to his injuries.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

The name of the man has not been released.



A man from Spokane, Washington, died after a crash that happened on August 4, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 56-year-old motorcycle driver was westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 317 between Bozeman and Livingston.

For some reason, he was unable to negotiate a left-hand curve, resulting in the motorcycle veering off the right side of the road.

The vehicle encountered loose gravel, which contributed to a loss of control, leading to the driver being thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later died at the hospital on August 7 due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Wet conditions and speeding are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash; impaired driving is not suspected.

The name of the man has not been released.