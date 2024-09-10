Motorcyclist dies after being hit by a fleeing truck in Billings

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck that was fleeing a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy in Billings on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Billings police responded to the crash at around 8:45 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue North and North 20th Street, according to Billings police Lt. Bret Becker.

The pickup truck was heading north on North 20th Street and had crossed Fourth Avenue North when it hit the motorcyclist, according to Becker.

The driver of the truck ran away after the crash but was caught a few blocks later and arrested, according to Billings police.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this point.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The person's name has not yet been released.

Police have not yet said what triggered the chase of the pickup truck.

The Billings Police Department crash team is investigating.

We will update you if we get more information.

