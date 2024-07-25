Moose on the loose pays a visit to the University of Montana (video)

MISSOULA — A moose paid a visit to the University of Montana on Wednesday.

The one-year-old moose wandered on to the soccer field and then headed over to the UM golf course.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks responded and safely got the moose back "home" into a more remote area outside of town.

UM said on Facebook: "We know the moose is in good hands because several of the responding game wardens are UM alumni!"

Moose can be found across many parts of Montana, although they are more likely to be seen in the more mountainous regions of western Montana.

They occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance often cause curious people to gather.

However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive, so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

The Montana Field Guide says: "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."