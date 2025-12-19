Montanans now have more time to sign up for health insurance, as the open enrollment period has been extended through January 15, 2026. The extension gives people a second chance to enroll, update their coverage, or make changes, but there’s an important timing detail to keep in mind.

“For anybody that didn't update their application by December 15the, and then whatever plan they move to or whatever their new premium looks like, that all would go into effect February 1st,” said Kim Winchell, a certified application counselor with Cut Bank Glacier Community Health Center.

Montanans still have time to enroll or make changes to health insurance

Open enrollment applies to plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Those who enrolled or updated their plans before December 15th will see their coverage begin January 1st as normal, while anyone enrolling between December 16th and January 15th will have a February 1st start date.

Winchell says many people assume changes take effect immediately, which isn’t always the case.

“They extended the enrollment because of some of the changes with the premium tax credits,” Winchell said. “It gives people an opportunity who maybe haven't updated their applications yet or who maybe haven't experienced the sticker shock of the change in the premium tax credit yet. If they need to change their premiums or maybe change their plan completely, they can if they cannot afford what the new premium will look like.”

She encourages Montanans to review their coverage carefully, especially if their income, household size, or employment has changed over the past year.

“Even small changes can impact your monthly premium or what kind of financial help you qualify for,” Winchell said.

Certified application counselors are available across the state to help people understand their options, compare plans, and complete applications at no cost.

“We’re here to walk people through it step by step,” Winchell said. “You don’t have to figure this out on your own.”

With the January 15th deadline approaching, Winchell urges people not to wait until the last minute.

“The sooner you enroll, the sooner you can figure it out,” she said. “Health insurance is something you want in place before you need it.”

Montanans can enroll online through the Health Insurance Marketplace or get assistance from certified counselors at local health centers.

