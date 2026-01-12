KALISPELL — The My Montana Wedding Expo serves as the perfect destination for couples planning their dream wedding in Big Sky Country, connecting them with the latest fashion trends and professional vendors across the state.

The expo, which has been running for decades, helps future brides and grooms find venues, photographers, and other essential wedding services.

Watch to learn more from the My Montana Wedding Expo:

Montana wedding expo features dozens of vendors and latest trends

"We get so many brides, both locally and from out of town that come here they want to get married in Montana. This expo, especially, is an annual event that they look forward to to come see what's trending and to see what's available so that they know that their big day is going to be awesome," said Jennah Mitchell, president of My Montana Wedding Association.

Among the 62 featured vendors was Taylor Mann, owner of Barn Door Event Rentals in Columbia Falls.

Mann, a Flathead Valley native, says the regional expansion is bringing new opportunities to the local wedding industry.

"There has been a lot of growth in venues, other rental companies, photographers, it's really cool to see all the growth, and see our little valley growing," Mann said.

Graham McDonald, who works with Pixelated Photo booth gigs, says the expo helps the local wedding industry support each other through referrals and collaboration.

"The really neat thing about Montana and it carries through the wedding industry, is that it's so neighborly, we all help each other. So to be able to refer my friend Matt, who's a photographer, or my friend Chad, who's a DJ," McDonald said.

The connections formed at the expo extend beyond vendor relationships, creating opportunities for face-to-face interactions with potential customers that might not happen through online platforms alone.

"It's just always nice to see who's on the other side of a website, who's on the other side of a business card. To get to shake their hand, meet them, at the end of the day, weddings especially, it's a relationship-based business," Mitchell said.

