Montana unveils new 'I Voted' sticker design

HELENA — A familiar part of Montana’s election system is going to look a little different this year.

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen unveiled a new Montana-specific design for the “I Voted” sticker during an “election summit” with election officials from across the state.

The design features red, white, and blue colors with a bold outline of the state of Montana. It also incorporates Montana’s mountain landscape, reflecting the Treasure State’s natural beauty.

The stickers will allow Montana voters to share their participation in the midterm elections.

Jacobsen said in a news release: “I’m excited to share Montana’s new ‘I Voted’ sticker with voters across the Treasure State. The design celebrates our mountains, beauty, and our love of country. It’s one more way to highlight the importance of making your voice heard at the ballot box as we kick off the 2026 election cycle.”

The standard “I Voted” stickers are familiar across the country, and in recent years, it’s become popular for states and local governments to introduce their own designs.

The Secretary of State’s Office will be sending the new Montana stickers out to polling places and election offices in every county for the June primary and November general election.