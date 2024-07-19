Montana unemployment rate holds steady at 3.1%

HELENA — Montana's unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in June, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced on Friday. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate rose to 4.1%.

The state's jobless rate was unchanged as total employment and the number of people in the labor force rose together in June.

Payroll employment showed steady gains, adding 1,600 jobs in June, with the Professional and Business Services leading private sector gains, a news release states.

Healthcare and transportation were also significant contributors to employment growth in June, which offset a drop in leisure and hospitality, mining, and construction employment.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers declined 0.1% in June, on a seasonally adjusted basis, for a 12-month change of 3.0%.

The lowest unemployment rate in June was 1.9% in Fallon County while Big Horn County saw the highest unemployment rate at 5.9%.





Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Fallon

1.9

0.3

1,643

18

2

Powder River

2

0.2

1,021

35

3

Prairie

2.3

0.5

649

4

4

McCone

2.4

0.6

992

33

5

Daniels

2.5

0.7

843

-8

5

Gallatin

2.5

0.5

80,787

1699

5

Sweet Grass

2.5

0.7

1,932

22

8

Meagher

2.6

-0.1

952

50

8

Treasure

2.6

0.5

334

9

10

Park

2.7

0.4

10,864

188

10

Sheridan

2.7

0.9

1,742

30

12

Wibaux

2.8

0.6

421

-14

13

Beaverhead

2.9

0.5

5,173

114

13

Carter

2.9

0.9

708

61

13

Custer

2.9

0.2

6,119

81

13

Garfield

2.9

0.2

748

66

13

Liberty

2.9

0.4

1,008

20

13

Valley

2.9

0.6

3,902

-26

19

Deer Lodge

3

0.4

5,389

49

19

Stillwater

3

0.4

5,195

-85

21

Fergus

3.1

0.6

5,797

39

21

Lewis and Clark

3.1

0.6

38,144

105

23

Chouteau

3.2

0.2

2,510

17

23

Madison

3.2

0.8

4,588

199

23

Teton

3.2

0.5

2,777

2

26

Carbon

3.3

0.7

5,748

-20

26

Jefferson

3.3

0.6

6,026

34

26

Missoula

3.3

0.7

68,156

-356

26

Powell

3.3

0.7

2,895

-168

26

Richland

3.3

0.6

5,393

-142

31

Cascade

3.4

0.7

38,637

11

31

Dawson

3.4

0.5

4,115

-54

31

Hill

3.4

0.6

7,428

-32

31

Ravalli

3.4

0.6

21,901

205

31

Toole

3.4

1.3

2,043

-26

31

Yellowstone

3.4

0.8

86,014

-875

37

Petroleum

3.5

0.2

275

8

38

Broadwater

3.7

0.6

2,776

19

38

Flathead

3.7

0.7

53,819

1009

38

Judith Basin

3.7

1.2

955

21

38

Musselshell

3.7

0.9

2,354

-7

42

Golden Valley

3.9

1.3

373

3

42

Lake

3.9

0.6

14,264

180

42

Silver Bow

3.9

0.6

17,714

221

45

Phillips

4.1

-0.1

1,724

15

46

Pondera

4.2

1.2

2,614

19

47

Granite

4.4

1.3

1,689

7

47

Rosebud

4.4

0.7

3,559

93

47

Wheatland

4.4

0.5

747

29

50

Roosevelt

4.8

0.9

4,181

-7

51

Blaine

4.9

1.4

2,054

-17

52

Sanders

5.1

1.1

5,365

4

53

Glacier

5.4

0

5,846

102

54

Lincoln

5.6

1.4

8,490

24

54

Mineral

5.6

1.9

1,823

-36

56

Big Horn

5.9

1.4

4,321

-142

