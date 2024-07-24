Montana State Fair 2024: what to know

GREAT FALLS — The 2024 Montana State Fair is coming up in Great Falls. It begins at Montana ExpoPark on Friday, July 26, and will run through Saturday, August 3.

The fair will feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."

Headline performers for the fair are as follows:

Sunday, July 28 at 7:30pm: Pop-rock group Starship (featuring Mickey Thomas) and rock band Foghat. Starship is best known for a string of hits in the 1980s, including "We Built This City" and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." Foghat is known for classic rock songs including "Slow Ride" and "Fool For The City."

Monday, July 29 at 7:30pm: Platinum-selling rock band Bush.

Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30pm: country music artist Trace Adkins.

Thursday, August 1 at 4pm: Tape Face will perform. He is best known to American audiences for his apperances on "America's Got Talent," during which he makes people laugh with - literally - his mouth taped shut.

Friday, August 2 at 9pm: Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

Saturday, August 3, at 9pm: The Newsboys - a Christian rock band from Australia - will perform. The opening act is Jordan Janzen.



Fair Hours

Friday, July 26th - 5pm to Midnight

Weekends - Noon to Midnight

Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm

Fair Gate Admission Cost

Adults: 18 to 59 - $9

Children: 5 and under are free

Lunch Special: $6 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm)

Seniors: 60 and older - $6

Youth: 6 to 17 - $6

Parking

Limited complimentary FREE parking via the NorthWest Bypass entrance.

Montana State Fair 10-Pack Bonus Buy

$60 for 10 fair gate admission tickets (must be purchased in increments of 10)

On-sale until July 26th at 6 pm.

Pre-Sale Carnival Wristbands

PRE-SALE Carnival Wristbands are $27 each to ride either Noon to 5 pm or 6 pm to Midnight (Good for any day of the fair from July 26 - August 3, 2024)

Purchase at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office. On-sale until July 26th at 6pm

For more information, click here to visit the ExpoPark website.