Montana sets sales record in June for recreational marijuana

Jonathon Ambarian
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 07, 2022
Montana saw a record number of recreational marijuana sales in the month of June as the state brought in more than $17.2 million of adult-use sales.

It's the first time since the recreational sale of marijuana became legal that the state topped the $17 million mark.

The latest marijuana state sales numbers were reported Thursday by the Montana Department of Revenue.

Combined with medical marijuana, Montana reported nearly $25 million in total sales and have seen more than $148 million in total sales since the beginning of the year.

Yellowstone County led the state by raking in more than $4.1 million in total sales, with $2.8 million of that being from recreational marijuana.

Click here to read the full report.

