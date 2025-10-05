GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — For Don Barrozo, the Montana Hi-Line isn’t just a stretch of track across the plains; it’s a symbol of family, history, and home.

Barrozo, who grew up in Great Falls, recently released "Workin' the Hi-Line," a song inspired by his father Paul’s journey from the Philippines to Montana in the 1930s.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

Montana Roots: Musical Duo Honors Family Legacy with New Song

Paul was only a teenager when he came to the United States with his father. He first found work in agriculture before moving to the railroads, which eventually brought him to the Hi-Line.

When his father returned to the Philippines, Paul stayed behind; a decision that meant he never saw his parents again after immigration laws changed.

“It was bittersweet for him,” Don said. “But he made a great life here. He worked for nearly 50 years at Columbus Hospital and became a bandleader who played everywhere. It was a part of who he was."

That legacy is now part of his music. With his wife Joselyn, the duo wrote "Workin' the Hi-Line" as a way to honor his father’s story while celebrating the couple’s own Montana roots.

“When Joselyn said, ‘You have to write a song about your dad, and the chorus has to include the Hi-Line,’ it came together quickly,” Don said.

The song’s video was filmed in Fort Benton, where the couple showcased landmarks like the old grain silo, the bridge, and the historic Grand Union Hotel.

Though the couple now lives in Los Angeles, they return to Montana every summer, reconnecting with family and the landscapes that inspire their music.

Joselyn, who grew up in Helena, brings her own stories of the mountains to their songs, creating what Don calls a “road between two worlds.”

Their latest album, recorded with members of Jackson Browne’s band, features The Hi-Line alongside songs about Montana memories.

“Montana is made up of people who came from everywhere to build something here,” Don said. “That’s the greatness of the state. For us, this album is about honoring that — and remembering where we come from.”