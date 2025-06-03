What to know before casting your line in Montana

CRAIG — The spring and summer months reel in millions of dollars from fishing in Montana yearly. This year, there are new fishing rules and regulations that you should know about.

“Montana is the mecca," Jim Stein, the manager of Crosscurrents Fly Shop in Helena, says. "People come literally from all over the world and all over the United States to experience the fishing here in Montana.”

Annually, there are over three million anglers, and that brings in an economic value of around $900 million according to FWP’s Fisheries Division.

Stein says the fly shop gets very busy come spring and summer.

It’s something their business is thankful for, but when he is out in a river or stream, not so much.

“Now it is hard to find a piece of water where there isn’t another angler," Stein says. "It is good for business for sure and good for tourism.”

For local anglers and tourists alike, it is important to be aware of the regulations that are in place.

“The first thing we recommend is if you are going to go fishing, pull out the regulations," said Adam Strainer, the fisheries administrator for FWP.

This year, in the regulations handbook, FWP has introduced highlights and reminders located on page three for anglers to be best prepared.

The biggest change relates to trout in the western and central districts of the state.

For rivers and streams in the western and central districts, anglers have a limit of three rainbow, brown or golden trout daily or in possession. Brook trout remain at 20 daily limit or in possession.

Just like trout, regulations can vary based on district, so check your body of water for specific regulations before casting a line.

Paddlefish have also seen changes for 2025.

“You need to now pinch your barbs on all paddlefish fishing, as far as any hook you use, it must have pinched barbs," said Strainer.

By following these rules and regulations, enjoying Montana’s waterways is guaranteed.

Stein says, “A great day of fishing for me doesn’t even necessarily involve fish.”

For detailed information on fishing regulation changes, click here to visit the FWP website.