Montana Pittie Project is making a difference

Following last week’s report on the Montana Pittie Project’s impactful work, MTN received hundreds of comments from all over the state expressing gratitude to the Montana Pittie Project for their efforts in saving pitbulls and other bully breed dogs from high kill shelters out-of-state, and uniting Montanans with their new best friends. It is clear this non-profit has impacted peoples and dogs lives at all corners of the Treasure State.

One such story comes from here in Great Falls, where Ashley Wilkinson, owner of Fetch Boutique adopted her sweet dog Coco in 2023.

For years, Wilkinson had been raising funds for non-profits through her business when she learned about the Montana Pittie Project. She learned about a dog named Coco in a Houston, TX shelter. Coco was on the “red list” at the Houston Animal Shelter, meaning she was at imminent risk of euthanasia. Although she tested high on the temperament testing, she was on the list because of a broken hip.

“Coco had a broken hip and was going to be put down because of it,” Wilkinson recounted. “She had great notes on her list, and the volunteers said she was so wonderful – she just needed a chance.”

Later, Wilkinson discovered that Coco was pregnant with nine puppies. Coco had to stay with her foster in Texas as a result and ultimately gave birth to her pups in the middle of the night. A husband of one of the board members drove a transport van to Texas to pick up Coco, her puppies, and some other dogs. They then dropped the dogs off all over the state. Ashley drove from Great Falls to Helena through a snowstorm in April 2023 to meet her new pet.

She has since become a beloved member of the Wilkinson family, “Coco has been an absolutely amazing addition to our home and family.”

Not every bully breed dog is as lucky as Coco. In Houston alone, where Coco came from, tens of thousands of dogs are euthanized each year and unfortunately, bully breeds make up the vast majority. The work of the Montana Pittie Project is a crucial drop in the ocean of a much larger problem.

Ashley emphasizes that Coco’s story is a testament to the misconception that pitbulls and bully breed dogs are inherently aggressive. “Statistically, pitbulls pass temperament testing better than most dogs – higher than labrador retrievers, border collies, and many other household breeds. Coco’s a perfect example of that.”

Temperament is just one common misconception about them. “A pitbull is not a specific breed. She’s considered a pitbull, but she’s just a mutt. It’s any dog that has certain characteristics – little ears, short hair, stocky build.”

The term “pitbull” applies to several breeds with similar traits, such as the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier and mixes of these breeds.

From talking to numerous pitbull and bully breed owners for this story, a common theme is that these dogs are extremely adaptable to their owners’ lifestyles. Some, like Coco, are content to lounge around, while they can also thrive on high-energy activities. They are very much eager to please their owners.

Like any other dog, pitbulls are a product of their environment and require proper training, socialization, and exercise to prevent behavioral problems. The Montana Pittie Project works with adopters for the lifetime of their dogs to ensure they have the tools and resources needed for a positive relationship.

Another dog benefitting from the work of the Montana Pittie Project is a 6 year-old bully mix Zeus, who has been in foster care for nearly two years. For the last several months, Zeus has been living with MPP foster Katie Vivian in Vaughn. Zeus is housebroken, non-destructive and affectionate. He was rescued from a rough situation in Texas, but was nursed back to health by the care of the volunteers from the Montana Pittie Project.

The Montana Pittie Project is hosting a meet-and-greet for Zeus at Fetch Pet Boutique in Great Falls on Sunday, December 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit the Montana Pittie Project website.