Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale November 1

GREAT FALLS — The annual Montana Millionaire from the Montana Lottery returns November 1, 2023. This year, there will be three $1,000,000 grand prizes, and an additional 100,000 tickets will be sold.

Last year's tickets sold out after only 29 hours.

Tickets this year go on sale on Wednesday, November 1, at 5:30 a.m. at most convenience stores, gas stations, and other Montana Lottery retailers.

There will be 380,000 tickets sold, at $20 each.

Montana Lottery director Scott Sales said that public feedback was a major factor in determining how to proceed this time around: “Montanans sent a clear message: They love Montana Millionaire and want every opportunity to play. An incremental change wouldn’t be enough, so we’ve gone all in with the biggest increase to the number of tickets we’ve ever done, plus another $1 million grand prize.”

There will be two Early Bird prizes this year; one for $25,000 drawn on Friday, November 24; and one for $100,000 drawn on Friday, December 15.

There will be a total of 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three million-dollar prizes will be on Tuesday, December 26.

Last year’s two grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.