Montana hunter education classes are now open for spring registration

BOZEMAN — If you hunt in Montana, you need to complete a hunter education course, and spring means it is time to sign up for one of those classes.

Pre-registration is required. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks website has a list of available classes in your area and information about signing up.

Outside the Region 3 headquarters in Bozeman, I learned that the required student packets, which come in little orange folders, hold the information needed for Montana's youngest hunters to take that first big step toward adulthood. Student packets are available at all FWP offices.

WATCH: Montana hunter education classes open for spring registration

Montana hunters must complete education courses before hitting the field, and spring is time to sign up

"Also, encourage people to pick up a student packet from the Fish, Wildlife and Parks office and look through that workbook before the class because it helps students be that much more prepared for the class and be familiar with what we're going to be talking about," Morgan Jacobsen said.

The center of hunter education is firearm safety, but there are many more lessons to learn in this course before you can become a licensed hunter.

"There are many extensions of the class that we cover as well. Hunter, landowner relations, and hunter ethics are a big part of it. Conservation and the role hunters play in conservation is important, you know, a little bit on wilderness survival and first aid, then a really big component is hands-on practice with firearms," Jacobsen said.

Completing hunter education is much like getting a driver's license. It takes a commitment, but that commitment gives young hunters their first chance to function as equals with other adult licensed hunters come hunting season.

"There are a lot of things that are competing for their time and interest these days. Hunter education is one class you take once in your life, and you're done, and so whatever you can do to make it work, we encourage you to sign up as early as you can," Jacobsen said.

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