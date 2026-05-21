The Montana Historical Society received the National Museum Impact Award on Wednesday at the American Alliance of Museums’ Annual MuseumExpo in Philadelphia.

The award, presented by the American Alliance of Museums, is given to institutions, individuals, and programs whose work drives meaningful change in culture and community engagement.

Montana Historical Society receives national award for Heritage Center

The award recognizes the Historical Society's development of the Montana Heritage Center. Opening in December 2025, the 15,000-square-foot space showcases galleries featuring art, artifacts, and more, highlighting key moments in Montana’s history and development.

"When communities are welcomed as co-authors of history, museum spaces become more truthful, more relevant, and more inspiring,” said Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society, in a press release. “That is what we set out to build, and we are honored to have this work recognized on a national stage."

(DECEMBER 2025) After nearly two decades of planning and five years of construction, the Montana Heritage Center officially opened earlier this week, connecting thousands of people each year to Montana's rich history through unique and immersive exhibits.

State leaders, donors, the Montana Historical Society, and hundreds from the community gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the milestone.

Montana Heritage Center is open

Now that it is open, the Montana Historical Society is ready to share stories with students across the Treasure State.

They are raising $10 million in private funding for the Montana History and Civics Education Endowment.

This will be used to bring school children from across Montana to explore the State Capitol and Heritage Center.

The program launched this fall and has already raised $3.5 million. Field trips will begin next spring.

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