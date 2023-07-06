Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks implements conservation license rules

A Montana Conservation License is now needed to access most state lands for recreation.

This includes fishing access sites, wildlife management areas, and wildlife habitat protection areas.

Changes made by the State Legislature earlier this year went into effect on July 1, 2023.

Prior to the change, only hunters, anglers, and trappers were required to purchase a Conservation License but now, all outdoor recreation users need one.

Beginning March 1, 2024, recreationists not holding a Conservation License may be issued a written warning upon a first offense and subsequent offenses may be cited.

The conservation license replaces the required State Lands Recreational Use License for legal access to recreation areas on state trust lands.

Recreational use fees are included in the revenue generated from state trust lands and contribute to funding Montana schools and other state institutions, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The licenses cost $8 for residents, $4 for residents between the ages of 12 to 17 and seniors 62 and older, and $10 for nonresidents.

They can be purchased at any Montana FIsh, Wildlife and Parks office or online at https://ols.fwp.mt.gov/.