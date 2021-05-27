Montana dubbed 'top travel spot' for the summer by vacation rental site Airbnb

BILLINGS - As we begin to embark on a busy summer season, those with the popular vacation rental site Airbnb say travelers are setting their sights on Montana, and in a big way.

Airbnb reveals Montana as one of the top trending states for travelers this summer.

And here’s why: The vacation rental site says people are looking to escape to rural areas.

In 2015, rural travel accounted for less than 10 percent of nights booked globally, but now in 2021 rural travel is accounting for more than double that with bookings.

This means travelers are looking for cities and states with the fewest hotel rooms. Including Montana, which ranks 39th in terms of hotel capacities.

But if you want to come to Montana you might be facing high prices to do so. We searched for the most expensive vacation rental in the state and found this:

The Alpine Falls Ranch, just outside Superior Montana is a 10-bedroom 14 bath home that houses 16 guests.

It's usually around $8,000 a night to book, although the site says right now it's going for roughly $4,500 a night.

Meanwhile, Airbnb says guests are also looking to book near national and state parks with the top destinations for the summer including Whitefish, West Yellowstone, and Park County, Montana.

