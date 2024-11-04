Montana Department of Transportation is hiring snowplow drivers

The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers to help keep roads clear during Montana's winter months.

The agency plans to hire between 100 and 200 drivers by the end of November.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and have or are working to get a commercial drivers license.

There are roughly 600 plow trucks statewide that cover between 3 and 4 million miles each year.

If hired, the employee must live or relocate to within 45 miles of the work headquarters and have a phone or be reasonably accessible to their headquarters.

