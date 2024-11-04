Montana Department of Transportation is hiring snowplow drivers

The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers to help keep roads clear during Montana's winter months.
The agency plans to hire between 100 and 200 drivers by the end of November.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and have or are working to get a commercial drivers license.
There are roughly 600 plow trucks statewide that cover between 3 and 4 million miles each year.
If hired, the employee must live or relocate to within 45 miles of the work headquarters and have a phone or be reasonably accessible to their headquarters.
From the Montana jobs website:
The Montana Department of Transportation is recruiting for is looking for temporary snowplow drivers with heavy equipment operation experience for winter road maintenance. This includes snow removal, cleaning the right of way, fixing guardrail, repairing fences, signs, and luminaires, traffic control and salt brine production.
Must be available for emergency weather conditions and be able to work on weekends and holidays as needed. Season typically begins mid-November and ends in March, depending on weather.
Must be able to work in extreme weather conditions and remain focused and seated for extended periods of time. Must be able to perform moderate physical activity in lifting, carrying, and/or operating the tools and equipment. The above statement reflects the general details considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job identified and shall not be construed as a detailed description of all work requirements that may be inherent in the job.