Montana couple talks about their books 'Most Trout Don't Read' and 'Marmot Babies'

HELENA — Montana is home to some beautiful landscapes and wildlife, and two people who are no strangers to this are married couple Lea Frye and Scot Bealer.

Frye is a wildlife photographer, and Bealer is a writer and former fly-fishing guide.

They gave a presentation called “Seeing Things” on Thursday evening at Montana Wild.

Based on their published works, “Most Trout Don’t Read” and “Marmot Babies,” the pair shared photography and stories from the field.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

“Seeing wildlife, seeing fish drives us. That is our adrenaline rush. From a wolverine to the little fawns behind our house to birds feeding their babies, we love nature [and] wild animals do their things,” said Bealer.

Both books are available on Amazon and at local retailers, such as Last Chance Bookstore, the Montana Historical Society Store, and Van’s Thriftway.