Montana chefs named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards

Six Montana chefs have been named as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard awards for Best Chef from the Mountain region.
Those six chefs are:
Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston
Brandon Cunningham, Social Haus, Greenough
Charley Graham, Little Star Diner, Bozeman
Walker Hunter, Brasserie Porte Rouge, Missoula
Lee Johnson, MontAsia, Fishtail
Nick Steen Gullings, Walkers Grill, Billings
One chef from Wyoming, Jason King of King Sushi in Jackson, was also nominated.
In addition, other chefs and eateries in Montana and Wyoming were named semifinalists in other categories:
The Horn & Cantle Saloon in Big Sky, Outstanding Bar
I-Ho Pomeroy, I-Ho’s Korean Grill in Bozeman, Outstanding Restaurateur
Shan in Bozeman, Best New Restaurant
Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyo., Outstanding Hospitality
The James Beard Awards aim to honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.