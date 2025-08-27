Montana bishop 'profoundly saddened' by Minnesota Catholic school shooting

Two children died and more than a dozen other people were injured in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

It happened during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

What we know about the Minneapolis school shooter

Bishop Jeff Fleming of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings released the following statement in response to the shooting:

I am profoundly saddened by the unimaginable tragedy that unfolded this morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis—a holy gathering shattered by violence during a Mass celebrating the beginning of the school year, claiming the lives of at least two young children and leaving many more injured.



As followers of Christ, we join our hearts in prayer for the children who have died, for the wounded, their families, and all who are traumatized by this cruel act. We also lift up in prayer the brave first responders, medical personnel, clergy, faculty, and staff who responded with compassion and courage.



In moments like these, prayer must lead us to action. Let us be agents of healing, consoling the grieving, supporting the wounded, and advocating for a safer world where all people, especially children, can learn, worship, and grow without fear.

The two children who died were ages 8 and 10. Their names have not been released at this poin.

Another 17 people were injured, and all are expected to recover.

Authorities said the shooter, identified as Robin Westman, opened fire while the students were in prayer. Westman then died by suicide.

(FROM SCRIPPS NEWS) Authorities are digging into the background of the individual who killed two children and wounded 17 others during an all-school Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Here's what we know about the shooter.

Gunman identified

Authorities identified the shooter as Robin Westman. According to investigators, Westman was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun — all purchased legally. Police said Westman died by suicide after carrying out the attack.

Background on the suspect

Court records show Westman was born Robert Westman and legally changed their name in 2020 when they were about age 17.

The name-change request included written consent from Westman's mother, who appears to have once worked at Annunciation Catholic School.

Authorities said Westman had no known violent criminal history. Their only prior legal encounters were misdemeanor traffic cases for speeding and driving without proof of insurance.

Manifesto and online content being reviewed

Investigators are reviewing what's being described as a manifesto that had been posted on YouTube before it was ultimately taken down.

Scripps News reviewed the video, which included a hand-drawn diagram appearing to depict the church’s floor plan. Police said the suspect did not enter the church during the attack and fired from outside. It is unclear whether the building’s doors were locked or if the gunman attempted to get inside.

In the YouTube video, the shooter also displayed racist and antisemitic imagery.

Scripps News has learned that four search warrants are being executed, including one at the shooting site and three at homes in the Minneapolis area linked to the gunman.

Authorities said they are working to recover weapons from those locations.