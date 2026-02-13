Montana Aeronautics Board awards $3 million in grants to airports

The Montana Aeronautics Board has awarded over $3 million to 46 public-use Montana airports this year in grant funding for improvement projects.

“We’re able to cover probably 80% of the total ask from low priority projects to high priority projects,” said Montana Aeronautics Board vice chair Wade Cebulski.

Each year, representatives from the airports can submit proposals to receive a grant. Funding comes from Montana’s gas tax, which sits at $0.045 cents per gallon of fuel purchased.

Evan Charney, MTN News Airport representatives presenting their grant allocation pitches

The most common project requests are safety-related, such as fencing to prevent wildlife from interfering with runways, lighting, and asphalt maintenance.

This process is most important for the smaller airports that receive no federal funding, meaning they rely solely on these grants to meet their needs

“Without us, they really struggle,” Cebulski said. “Probably one of the most important things is helping the non-federally funded airports in the state of Montana.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A small plane being loaded into a hangar

“You know,” Cebulski continued, “when you have these here half million dollar projects for lighting or fencing, they flat can't afford it.”

At the Helena Regional Airport, the big project they’ll be working on this year is pavement maintenance on their crosswind runway.

“We requested $248,000, and we got $235,600, so yeah, we were very excited to receive that,” said Helena Regional Airport director Jeff Wadekamper. “It's much needed and much appreciated.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Helena Regional Airport director Jeff Wadekamper going over airport designs

Helena was one of the top recipients of grant funding this year, following only three other smaller airports. The runway needing work is one of their smaller ones, not used by commercial airlines. However, it is a critical part of the infrastructure for small aircraft.

“Having this runway for those other aircraft to use when there's strong crosswinds, huge safety issue, and so it's very important,” Wadekamper said.

Though by Montana standards, Helena is one of the larger airports, it’s a modest operation with a tight budget. Without the grant, the crosswind runway project would be solely on them to cover.

“It's not eligible for any federal funding, so we have to come up with a source to keep that runway going for the small aircraft,” Wadekamper said. “This is one such program that's very beneficial and very helpful to fund keeping that particular runway in use.”

Wadekamper says construction will start this summer.

Full list of airports that received funding

ANACONDA $12,600

BROADUS $2,970

BUTTE $58,829

CANYON FERRY $58,615

CHESTER $5,850

CHINOOK $11,318

CHOTEAU $130,245

CIRCLE $4,950

COLSTRIP $18,525

CULBERTSON $9,500

CUT BANK $395,892

DEER LODGE $269,980 $28,264

DUTTON $142,500

EUREKA $22,106

FAIRFIELD $19,000

GARDINER $90,250

GERALDINE $39,792

GLASGOW $96,193

GLENDIVE $36,077

HAMILTON $34,200

HARLEM $11,318

HARLOWTON $10,545

HAVRE $47,500

HELENA $235,600

HOT SPRINGS $94,525

JORDAN $15,349

LAUREL $51,007

LEWISTOWN $118,750

LIBBY $38,270

LIVINGSTON $22,050

MALTA $23,893

MILES CITY $15,200

PLAINS $14,155

PLENTYWOOD $33,912

POLSON $30,960 $5,040

RED LODGE $63,233

ROUNDUP $7,421

SHELBY $11,875

SIDNEY $137,600

ST IGNATIUS $495,000

STEVENSVILLE $57,600

TERRY $13,945

THOMPSON FALLS $13,870

THREE FORKS $6,305

TURNER $69,174

WEST YELLOWSTONE $231,555

Totals $3,330,004 $33,304

