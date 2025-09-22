State Farm has released new data estimating 1.7 million auto insurance claims in the U.S. from animal collisions from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, a slight decline from 1.8 million the previous year, with Montana ranked #2 in the nation. Deer-related incidents accounted for more than 1.1 million of these claims.

Erik Johnson reports - watch the video:

Montana #2 in the nation for the risk of a vehicle collision with an animal

The report also indicated that U.S. drivers faced odds of 1 in 139 of being involved in an animal collision—an improvement compared to last year’s 1 in 128 national average.

Top States for Animal Collisions

West Virginia (1 in 40) Montana (1 in 53) Wisconsin (1 in 58) Michigan (1 in 61) Pennsylvania (1 in 62)

West Virginia continues to be the riskiest state for animal collisions and has held the top spot for more than a decade. Pennsylvania reported the highest number of estimated industry claims (147,000), followed by Michigan (approximately 126,000), North Carolina (88,000), Texas (86,000), and Ohio (80,500). All states experienced a slight decrease in claims compared to the previous year.

States with Lowest Odds of Animal Collisions

Nevada (1 in 966) Hawaii (1 in 907) The District of Columbia (1 in 794) Alaska (1 in 661) Arizona (1 in 577)

Top 5 Animals Involved in Animal Collisions

Deer Unknown Rodents Dogs Racoons

Similar to previous years, deer once again led as the top animal struck, followed by unknown, rodents*, dogs, and raccoons.

Autumn Months Pose Highest Risk

The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, accounting for an estimated 650,000 incidents. These three months alone made up 41% of all animal collision claims.

Animal Collision Safety Tips

Slow down. Reduce your vehicle's speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights

Use extra caution. Slow-down in known animal crossing zones.

Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.

Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

Always wear your seatbelt.

*Rodents are not only involved in collisions but included in claims data as an animal related loss for damage they cause to vehicles, like chewing wires.

