MMIP: Remembering Shane LaPlant (video)

Remembering Shane LaPlant
Jo Ann Laplant
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 11:28:17-04

Shane Laplant was a 34-year old loving husband to Jo Ann and the father of four.

Loved ones said he was outgoing, could make friends with anyone, and was always good for a joke. On the night of July 5, 2017, Shane was taken too soon.

In May 2018, a jury found William Arocha, Jr. guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the stabbing death of LaPlant in East Glacier:


