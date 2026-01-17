Mixed reaction to BLM decision to cancel American Prairie Reserve bison permits

GREAT FALLS — Governor Greg Gianforte on Friday today praised the federal Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) proposed decision to cancel grazing permits authorizing bison grazing previously issued to the American Prairie Reserve (APR).

“Today’s decision by BLM is a win for Montana’s ranchers, our agricultural producers, and the rule of law,” Gianforte said in a news release. “For years, we have raised serious concerns about the federal government’s failure to listen to the folks who live and work the land. By proposing to cancel these permits, BLM is finally acknowledging that federal overreach cannot come at the expense of our local communities and the production agriculture that feeds our nation.”

Gianforte said the proposed decision marks a “significant victory” for agricultural producers and rural communities across Montana and the United States, reversing a prior federal authorization that allowed APR to graze non-production bison on over 63,000 acres of federal public lands.

“This administration will always stand with our farmers and ranchers against federal overreach,” Gianforte said. “We will continue to protect our way of life and ensure that Montana voices are heard in Washington, D.C.”

American Prairie CEO Alison Fox responded to the decision by calling the outcome "unfair, deeply disappointing, disruptive, and inconsistent with long-standing public-lands grazing practices in Montana."

Fox said in a news release, “Our organization and conservation model remain resilient, but that does not negate the fact that this creates uncertainty for all livestock owners who depend on public lands for grazing. We have followed the law, complied with every requirement, and prioritized transparency at every step.”

APR emphasized that it is merely seeking equal treatment under the law, not special treatment or a change in precedent. Fox noted, “We have had permission to graze bison on BLM land since 2005, and have done so successfully for the past 20 years.”

Beyond land stewardship, American Prairie’s bison program has delivered significant and measurable benefits to Montana communities. The herd has helped feed Montana families through hundreds of public harvests, and local organizations have raised more than $150,000 over the past decade by raffling donated bison harvests — funds that stay in local communities.

Fox said APRI is reviewing the decision and determining its course of action, and will continue to advocate for a public-lands grazing system that is lawful, predictable, and applied equally.