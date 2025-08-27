Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 6-week-old Flathead Co. infant

Flathead County Sheriff's Office
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Flathead County Sherrif's Office for 6-week-old Julian Amon. The infant is with non-custodial parents 25-year-old Breanna Breen and 24-year-old Quentin Amon
KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 6-week-old infant believed to be with his non-custodial parents.

Julian Amon has brown eyes, weighs approximately 11½ pounds and is white.

The infant is believed to be with non-custodial parents, 25-year-old Breanna Breen and 24-year-old Quentin Amon.

They may be traveling in a blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Montana license plate 7-29265D or a red 1999 Ford Escort with Montana license plate 7-07008D.

Julian is believed to be in danger because of family history and the circumstances of the disappearance.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN that anyone with information should call 406-758-5610 or email tips@flatheadcounty.gov.

Sheriff Heino tells MTN they are assisting Child Protective Services with the case, which was brought to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

