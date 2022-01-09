Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Wyola man

Crow Agency Law Enforcement has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory be issued for Kevin Howe, a 47-year-old Indian male, 5 foot 11, 235 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, with a scar over his left eyebrow. Kevin had an argument with his wife and left his home in Wyola in the early morning of 8 January. He left on foot headed north on highway 481.

Kevin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue ‘Under Armour’ sweatshirt with grey and white patches on the elbow, green pants, and black K-Swiss shoes. It is believed that Kevin may cause harm to himself. There is a concern for his well-being. If you have any information on Kevin’s location, please contact Crow Agency Law Enforcement at (406) 638-2631 or call 9 1 1.