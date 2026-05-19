MHP reminds Montanans that '100 deadliest days' are approaching

HELENA — With Memorial Day just around the corner, Montanans can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement on Montana roads as we approach the “100 deadliest days of summer.”

This is the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when more fatal crashes occur than at any other time of year.

Montana Highway Patrol is asking the public to drive sober, buckle up, and follow the speed limit because three major factors contribute to the fatal crashes that we see here in Montana: speeding, impaired driving, and not buckling up.

MHP also shares that you are 45% more likely not to be killed in a crash if you are wearing your seatbelt and 50% more likely to reduce serious injury if you are wearing it.