Meet ZooMontana's chinchilla (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — When you think of rodents, what comes to mind? Probably not this week’s featured animal from ZooMontana.

The chinchilla is from the rodent family and is native to the Andes Mountains of South America.

Chinchillas are now listed as endangered. They have been hunted because of their soft fur.

Check out the video above to learn about the chinchilla insect.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

ZooMontana is located off of the Zoo Drive exit off Interstate 90 in Billings.

