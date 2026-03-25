'Meals on Wheels' gets a boost from Helena students

As people age, traveling, even small trips to the store, can become more difficult. For more than 50 years, the Rocky Mountain Development Council’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ program has helped seniors stay independent, get proper nutrition, and not feel as isolated. It also helps to connect generations.

“So many people have given back to us growing up in Helena,” said Capital High senior Max Christensen, “So I think it's important to give back to people, and it makes you feel good about yourself.”

High schoolers help RMDC 'Meals on Wheels' program

The Meals on Wheels program provides meals to homebound seniors who may have difficulty moving around in their golden years.

High school athletes from Capital and Helena high schools were given the opportunity to give their time, helping the Meals on Wheels volunteers run their routes.

“I mean, I go to school every day, and sometimes it's kind of rare that you have opportunities to reach out and be part of something special,” said Helena High junior Isabel Ward.

“I should be in school, but it's a good volunteer opportunity, so I had to take it,” Christensen said.

Students were chosen by their respective principals, acting as role models for others to follow suit.

From Monday through Friday, 70 volunteers stop by and pick up prepared meals and milk cartons, delivering them from right here in Helena all the way down to Boulder and in neighboring counties.

Evan Charney, MTN News Meals that RMDC provides for their program

Last year, the program provided over 83,000 meals to 800 people, showing the need for the program in the community.

Christensen and CHS senior Brit Linder, along with volunteer John Connor, stopped at over 20 houses, seeing the smiles of recipients getting to interact with them.

“It's a blessing that we have the youngsters going along with the senior citizens, and I'm glad that they have the role models,” said Meals on Wheels recipient Debra Hoppe.

“They’re mature for their age, it seemed to me,” Connor said. “These guys were willing to do whatever. They were interactive, they were helpful, so yeah, I thought it was very good.”

“It really fills my cup,” said RMDC senior nutrition and transportation program director Mindy Diehl. “I feel like we're planting the seed to allow them to do community service work in their future.”

Evan Charney, MTN News High schoolers fist-bumping after a job well done

The organization says they’re always looking for more volunteers and recipients for the program. More information about how to apply or volunteer can be found here.

