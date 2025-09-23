Man dies in Custer County crash

GREAT FALLS -- A man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Custer County on Friday, September 19, 2025.

It happened near mile marker 137 along Interstate 94 just south of Miles City at about 11 pm.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 41-year old man from Miles City was eastbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a bridge barrier.

The driver over-corrected and ran off the right side of the road, where the vehicle hit a delineator post.

The Jeep rolled several times and the driver was thrown from the vehicle; he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP crash report.

The man's name has not been released; he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP report says that drugs and speed may have been factors in the crash.

