Man dies in a crash near Butte

A 35-year-old man died on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in a one-vehicle crash shortly before midnight in Silver Bow County.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the man from Palmdale, California, was westbound on I-90 near mile marker 227 when his vehicle went off the road and entered the median with reportedly "little to no input from the driver."

After traveling 550 feet in the median, the vehicle entered a skid and collided with the bridge structure.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, speed is listed as a factor in the crash, and the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.