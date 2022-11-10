Madison County voters approve marijuana taxes, reject Ennis School bond

With all precincts fully reporting, Madison County voters have approved a 3% local tax on both medical and recreational marijuana sales, according to unofficial results.

Election results are unofficial until canvassing which will take place in the coming weeks.

Voters approved the tax on recreational sales by a margin of 80% to 20%, with 3,884 votes in favor and 1,000 votes against.

The tax on medical marijuana sales was approved by a smaller margin of 58% to 42%, with 2,833 "for" votes and 2,025 against.

Madison County also had a $45 million bond on the ballot to support the Ennis School District. The bond failed with 58% against (1,371 "no" votes) to 42% in favor (992 "yes" votes).

