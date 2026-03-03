Lunar Eclipse - Viewer Photos

Montana had clear skies for a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning. The total lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes between the sun and moon casting a shadow onto the moon, giving it that burnt orange or red color or what is called a "blood moon". The total lunar eclipse was seen between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
A total lunar eclipse only happens every 2 or 3 years. The next opportunity to see one in Montana will be on June 26th, 2029.
Helena, taken by Angel Napier:
Great Falls, taken by Patti Lander:
Missoula, taken by Nick Adams:
Boulder, taken by Dawn Pierce:
Cody, Wyoming, taken by John Harris:
Great Falls, taken by Jenn Maxwell:
Potomac, taken by Amy Cooney:
Great Falls, taken by Steve Haycraft: