Ability Montana is giving individuals with disabilities a platform to use their voices and share their stories with the community.

For the last few years, Ability Montana has hosted “Let's Talk Disability," bringing together people with disabilities and community members with the goal of breaking the stigma around it.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

"Let's Talk Disability" gives advocates a voice to share their stories

Those with disabilities talk about their life, struggles, and accomplishments, so people can better understand them and be more inclusive.

Speakers from last year’s event say they felt they could better advocate for themselves and appreciated the support from those who attended.

“I know that there were some people from my work that were there, and I got up and told my story because I don’t tell it much,” said Ability Montana independent living specialist Charles Alvarez. “People got to hear my story, and afterwards, some of my colleagues came up and gave me a hug. They didn't know, and they had a better understanding of what I'm going through.”

The event will take place Thursday, May 14th and Friday, May 15th, at Carroll College’s flex theater, starting at 6:30 p.m.