Labor Day boating safety: what you should know

The great outdoors can only be great if we all follow the rules. This Labor Day, remember to be safe while out having fun on the water.

Whatever activity you’re doing on the water, you must have a life jacket for everyone easily accessible. Check your boat in advance to make sure it’s good to go so you’re not stranded.

Evan Charney, MTN News Boats in the marina at the Gates of the Mountain

For all boat drivers and jet ski operators, be aware of others to avoid disturbing them. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton reminds people that safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“If you're tubing, if you're having a good time, that's fine, but please don't interfere with someone else who's just trying to enjoy the water,” said Dutton. “Let everyone have a great time, especially this Labor Day weekend.”

If you plan to extend the festivities past sunset, know that waterskiing, tubing, and other tow activities are prohibited. Additionally, your boat should have navigation lights on board.

Lastly, a reminder to folks not to drive intoxicated, which can result in serious injury. Per Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, it only takes a third of the alcohol to become intoxicated while on a boat.

Use common sense to allow everyone to have a safe and fun holiday. More information provided by Montana FWP can be found here, as well as more information about boating rules and regulations here.

