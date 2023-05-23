Watch Now
Kansas woman dies in Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park

Tim Rains/NPS
A canyon view of the Trail of the Cedars in Glacier National Park. A 28-year-old woman from Kansas fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge on May 22, 2023.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - A Kansas woman died after falling off a rocky overhang in Glacier National Park Monday.

Glacier National Park officials say Monday afternoon a 28-year-old woman fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.

She was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out.

They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.

National Park Service staff, ALERT air ambulance and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.

The woman was declared deceased by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek.

Her name has not been released yet.

The Park extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends and asks that the public respect their privacy.

