Investigation into 'accidental gunshot' death in Meagher County

GREAT FALLS — An investigation is underway after a person died of a gunshot wound in Meagher County on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The Meagher County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded at about 8:35 p.m. to a report of an accidental gunshot wound at a rural residence north of White Sulphur Springs.

Deputies and Meagher County Ambulance responded to the address and found one person with a single gunshot wound.

The person was taken to Mountainview Medical Center in White Sulphur Springs for treatment, but was declared dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

The person's name has not yet been released to allow for notification of family members.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana State Crime Lab are assisting the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

