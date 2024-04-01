Inside the Montana Youth Challenge Academy (Part 2)

In the video above, reporter James Rolin visits the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon for part two of his three-part series. Scroll down to watch part one.



From the website:

Montana Youth Challenge Academy is a residential academic intervention program on the campus of the University of Montana Western for 16-18 year old students who are seeking an opportunity for change. Designed by the National Guard Bureau and run through a cooperative agreement between the federal government and the state of Montana, the Academy offers military-style structure and discipline along with academic, professional, and life-coping skills students need to become productive citizens. Challenge empowers participants, whom we call cadets, to embrace responsibility, achievement, and positive behavior. It instills self-confidence, fosters ambition, and increases opportunities through job skills training, service to the community, and leadership.