How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Oct. 4

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats started Big Sky Conference play with impressive wins last week. Both teams will now look to improve to 2-0 in league play on the road on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The Bobcats, ranked fifth in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll, head to Flagstaff, Ariz., to play No. 13 Northern Arizona in the FCS game of the week. MSU (3-2 overall, 1-0 Big Sky) has won three consecutive games, including last week's 57-3 win over Eastern Washington. NAU (4-1, 1-0) has won four straight and started Big Sky play with a 31-17 win last week at Portland State.

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks are scheduled to kick off inside the Walkup Skydome at 3 p.m. MDT Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air statewide in Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The No. 4 Grizzlies, coming off a 41-30 win then-No. 8 Idaho, have their third primetime game of the season. Montana will play Idaho State at 6 p.m. inside the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho. The game will be broadcast on CBS affiliates across the Treasure State — KPAX in Missoula, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte and KBZK in Bozeman.

The Griz (4-0, 1-0) have impressed through their first four games, which include wins over two ranked opponents. The Bengals (2-3, 1-0), meanwhile, have won two straight games after a difficult start to their season that included losses to two FBS opponents.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the conclusion of the Montana game and lead viewers into their local 10 p.m. MTN News.

Both the MSU-vs.-NAU and UM-vs.-ISU games will also stream live on ESPN+.