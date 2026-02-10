How Montana Highway Patrol uses pit maneuvers in high-stake situations

This past weekend, Montana Highway Patrol conducted a PIT maneuver in Helena to stop a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase.

A pit maneuver, or precision immobilization technique, is when law enforcement uses their own vehicle to make contact with a suspect's vehicle to stop it.

The officer positions their car so they can strike the side-rear of the pursued vehicle, causing the suspect to "pinwheel" around and come to a sudden stop.

These maneuvers aren’t used too often, usually in extreme cases where the risk of the maneuver outweighs the risk that a suspect poses to the safety of the public.

MHP say their their main goal is keeping the public safe, minimizing damage, and maximizing the effectiveness of the maneuver.

“It is a great tool that we’ve been able to put in our toolbelt,” said Sgt. Ryan Janes of MHP. “We’ve had great success across the state, and stopping something significant from happening to the public by being able to interrupt this pursuit or these pursuits using this tool its fantastic in the safety for everybody.”

While they conduct in-depth academy training and practical practice, MHP trains for this maneuver yearly to stay up to date on best practices.

