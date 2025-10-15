Hope for Montana State Prison water restoration as officials identify leak locations

DEER LODGE — Inmates at Montana State Prison may see the water crisis that began last Friday coming to an end.

A leak in the prison’s water system was discovered on Oct. 10th. Since then, the prison’s toilets, showers, and other services have not been functioning.

According to officials at the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC), three water leaks were identified inside Montana State Prison (MSP) on Tuesday. To test the system for additional leaks, the DOC maintenance team is repressurizing and monitoring the system.

Prison officials say that to ensure services for inmates and staff, 133 portable toilets are on site at MSP, along with 43 mobile shower units. Toilets and showers are reportedly pumped and cleaned continuously throughout the day.

They add that staff are working to keep normal inmate services running and are prioritizing the delivery of resources where they are needed most critically. To assist with security efforts, Probation and Parole officers and correctional officers from the Montana Women’s Prison are on site.

On Tuesday, Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, who is Adjutant General for the State of Montana and serves as Commander of the Montana National Guard and the Director of the Department of Military Affairs, visited National Guard troops at MSP. He also met with Gootkin and MSP Warden Jim Salmonsen. The Montana National Guard began running water service to refill the MSP main water tanker around the clock.

In the release, DOC stated that the department would like to thank members of the public and family, and friends of inmates who have reached out with ideas for resources.

Montana prison water leak enters fifth day with no fix

Search for prison waterline break continues into fifth day

National Guard delivers water to 1,600 inmates as consultants work to locate breach in aging infrastructure

DEER LODGE - Five days after a major water leak was discovered at the Montana State Prison, officials are still trying to find the source of the leak. In the meantime, all they can do is keep filling up the prison's main water tank and try to maintain relative calm at the prison.

“We’re trying to make it business as usual as much as possible,” Director of Montana Department of Corrections Brian Gootkin said.

That’s been a difficult task ever since a leak in the prison’s water system was discovered on Oct. 10th. Since then, the prison’s toilets, showers and other services have not been functioning.

Consultants out of Missoula and Bozeman have been hired to try to locate the breach in the prison’s waterline.

“They’re working together to find not only where the leak is, but it’s more complex than that, because of our system,” Gootkin said. “The problem is our infrastructure is so old and it has not been taken care of for decades.”

The National Guard has been hauling water up to the prison’s main water supply tank to keep pressure in the leaky system. They have also been delivering bottled drinking water to the 1,600 inmates. There’s no timeline for when the water system will be fixed once the leaks are found.

Gootkin assures that despite the disruption of water services, morale is still good among the inmates.

“Yesterday, I walked through our high-side, met with the inmates in each unit, things are okay, they’re more worried about their tablets and T.V.,” he said.

The DOC is working to make sure tablets and cable television services are functioning during this crisis. Gootkin said it’s important to prevent safety issues for staff and inmates.

“The more we can make it as normal a possible, that’s what we are focused on,” Gootkin said.

The Governor recently approved legislation that includes constructing a new facility at the prison, with $20 million set for upgrading the infrastructure at the prison.