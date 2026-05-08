(UPDATE, MAY 7) Temporary trail, backcountry campsite, and fishing closures are still in effect northwest of the Old Faithful area following a bear incident earlier this week.

Emergency responders, including law enforcement, EMS personnel and interagency partners, responded to the scene and provided aid before taking two male hikers, ages 15 and 28, from the area by helicopter.

Investigators believe a female grizzly bear with two or three cubs-of-the-year (cubs in their first year of life) were involved in the encounter.

Park officials are continuing to investigate.



(1st REPORT, MAY 5) On the afternoon of Monday, May 4, 2026, two hikers sustained injuries by one or more bears in Yellowstone National Park.

It happened on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful, according to a news release from park officials.

Hikers injured by bear in Yellowstone National Park

National Park Service emergency services personnel responded to the incident, and it is being investigated.

At this point, there is no word on the nature or extent of the injuries to the hikers.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will update you as we get more information.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2026. The last time a visitor was injured by a bear in the park was in September 2025.

The last human fatality caused by a bear happened in 2015 in the Lake Village area of the park.



Tips for Being Bear Aware:



Make Noise: Talk, clap, or sing while hiking to avoid surprising a bear.

Travel in Groups: Bears are less likely to approach groups of people.

Carry Bear Spray: Always carry bear spray and keep it easily accessible, not buried in a backpack.

Be Alert: Look for signs of recent bear activity such as scat, tracks, or disturbed vegetation.

Avoid Attractants: Do not leave food or scented items unattended. Pack out all garbage.

Stay on Marked Trails: Avoid bushwhacking or hiking through thick berry patches where visibility is low.