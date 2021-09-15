Watch
Helena police issue advisory for missing woman

Montana Department of Justice
Posted at 8:08 PM, Sep 14, 2021
The Helena Police Department has issued a missing endangered person advisory for a missing woman.

Lainie Woodyard, 40, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Helena, where she was on foot wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a purple bag.

She has mental health problems and has threatened suicide, according to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or call 911.

