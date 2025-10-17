Helena man honored as "Firefighter of the Year"

HELENA — The Helena Civic Center was filled with excitement on Thursday as the Helena Exchange Club honored this year's firefighter of the year.

Firefighter and paramedic Steven Reather was selected for this year's award, for his dedication to his department and courage in the line of duty. Friends, family, and the majority of Station One were in attendance to honor him.

Reather says he knew he wanted to be a firefighter from the moment he took part in Fire Prevention Week, back when he was in second grade.

Reather has been serving Helena for six years. He says he is most proud of being able to give back to the community that gave so much to him.

“Growing up in this community, this is my hometown,” he said. “It's a real honor to be recognized for this. I work with a lot of really good people who are deserving of this any year in my opinion.”

Reather hopes to continue making a difference by educating kids on fire safety and being a role model for his fellow officers.