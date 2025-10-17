Montana Historical Society Museum Store temporarily closes ahead of move to Heritage Center

HELENA — The Montana Historical Society Museum Store, in downtown Helena and online, will temporarily close starting Friday, October 17, as it relocates to its permanent home in the new Montana Heritage Center.

The new museum store, renamed the Gift Shop, will open to the public on Dec. 3, when the Heritage Center has its soft opening.

"The move to the Heritage Center marks an exciting new chapter for our retail operation," said Aly Arnold, store manager. "We're thrilled to offer visitors a fresh, inviting shopping experience that showcases the very best of Montana's artisans and makers."

The expanded space will enhance the shopping experience and have a broader selection of Montana-made products.

Visitors to The Gift Shop will find handmade treasures like clothing, jewelry, artwork, gourmet snacks, and books.