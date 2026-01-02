Helena College art showcase opens for submissions

It’s not uncommon to see art hanging on the walls at Helena College. Starting in January, students, staff, and alumni can submit their art to the annual Helena College art showcase for the community to see.

“There's some really personal connections in why we create,” Helena College art instructor Seth Roby said. “Everyone now has an opportunity; they don't have to be an artist.”

Nearly anything creative can be submitted, from paintings to metal works to even instruments.

Evan Charney, MTN News Previous works featured in the Helena College art showcase

In its 9th year, the showcase is one of the largest events on campus, with almost 200 pieces of work submitted each year. Participants can submit multiple entries, and a panel of guest judges from around the Helena community will bring that number down to about 60 entries, with 50 participants yearly.

Artists can choose to sell their work and get 100% of the profits back in their pockets. Participating students also have the opportunity to win scholarships, with $8000 being given out each year, thanks to local businesses supporting the showcase.

This will be Alumni Parker Sutherland’s third year participating. She’s won in the past, and says it’s helped her pursue her career while fostering a connection to other Helena College artists.

Evan Charney, MTN News A drawing completed by Helena College alumni Parker Sutherland in just 10 minutes

“Just a huge way of meeting new people and kind of bridging that gap,” Sutherland said. “I find going to school can be really intimidating, but the whole Helena showcase was very welcoming.”

Written works are also welcome, with those, along with other submissions, featured in a yearly book thanks to donations from the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation.

“The written art form is an amazing way to explore your own narrative and explore your own lived experience, and we see that in our students and see that in the poetry and the essays and the short stories they produce,” said writing and literature professor Virginia Reeves. “It just gives them a place to express their voice and their story.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Books featuring creative works from the Helena College art showcase in 2024 and 2025

Organization and preparation begins in September and runs through the showcase into April, all volunteer. As for the organizers' main message, it all comes back to why the showcase was started in the first place.

“We focus on connection,” Roby said. “The Helena College and what we do here in the arts department is about building connection.”

Submissions need to be in by February 13th, and the showcase will open in early March, so be sure to check back here for updates.

