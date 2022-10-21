Helena Capital golf tabbed for national tournament, raising funds for travel

HELENA — After nabbing their first State AA title in over 30 years, the Helena Capital boys' golf team received an invitation to represent Big Sky Country at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational.

"We've all been out here for the last three summers, just grinding, just for this opportunity. State was a real like, like place to show how much we've worked. We all just performed the way we should," said senior Jacob Brown.

In recent years teams from Bozeman, Missoula Sentinel, and Bozeman-Gallatin high schools have represented Montana at the invitational tournament, but now that it's Helena Capital's chance to step up to the tee, players are extremely excited.

"It's a brand new golf course, major championship golf course, they're having the men's PGA Championship there," said senior Joe McGreevey. "We're going to be one of the first people to play it even, and so it's just really cool to be able to go play a tournament at this level, on the national scale, on that kind of golf course with this team. I think it's really special."

But before the Bruins can step up to the tee next July in Frisco, Texas, the team is trying to raise funds to help alleviate some of the costs associated with it.

"We're just going around different businesses trying to fundraise some money. Just trying to support Capital High as a golf team and just represent Montana," said senior Dutch Teders.

Along with donations from businesses, the team has set up a Venmo account where anyone with the app can contribute to their fund.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us. And honestly, the biggest thing is: it's a tax write-off,” said junior Kyler Meredith.

While you may want to consult your tax professional regarding donations, the fact of the matter remains the same, competing in an event of this nature is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, not just for the players as individuals, but as a team for the very last time.

“That's a pretty cool feeling to be able to represent everybody in Montana," said junior Kash Helfert. "With Capitol high and just kind of having the rest of the — kind of like the last tournament with our seniors and having that connection with them,” said junior Kash Helfert.

Donations can be mailed to:

Capital Golf Montana, 786 S. California Street, Helena MT 59601

Donations can also be sent virtually via Venmo to:

@CapitalGolfMontana